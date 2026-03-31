Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Hino Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.7050, but opened at $23.7950. Hino Motors shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.

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Hino Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.26.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.99%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the production of commercial vehicles and diesel engines. A member of the Toyota Group, Hino develops, assembles and sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and related components for customers in diverse transportation, logistics and municipal sectors. The company's product lineup spans light trucks and vans up to large long-haul tractor-trailers, alongside a range of diesel powertrains designed for reliability and fuel efficiency.

Founded in 1942 as Diesel Motor Industry Co, Ltd., Hino Motors has evolved through decades of engineering innovation and strategic partnerships.

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