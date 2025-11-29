HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of HQI stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.22. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. HireQuest had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.47%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 62,604.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,676 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HireQuest by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HireQuest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,013 shares of the company's stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

