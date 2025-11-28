Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $33.77. Hitachi shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 81,158 shares.

Get Hitachi alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Hitachi to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hitachi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hitachi presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hitachi

Hitachi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2,463.27 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hitachi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hitachi wasn't on the list.

While Hitachi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here