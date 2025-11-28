Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Hitachi logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market — the stock closed at $31.52, opened at $33.77 and last traded near $31.80 on a volume of 81,158, indicating the early pop did not hold into the session.
  • Analysts have moved to a consensus Hold rating after recent changes: Erste Group upgraded to Hold and Zacks raised its rating from Strong Sell to Hold.
  • Hitachi beat quarterly EPS expectations ($0.42 vs. $0.21) and shows solid fundamentals with a market cap of $145.82 billion, a PE of 11.95 and a low debt-to-equity of 0.13.
  • Interested in Hitachi? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $33.77. Hitachi shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 81,158 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Hitachi to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hitachi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hitachi presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hitachi

Hitachi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2,463.27 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hitachi Right Now?

Before you consider Hitachi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hitachi wasn't on the list.

While Hitachi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines