HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Up 8.9% - Still a Buy?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.4860. 4,859,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,852,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut HIVE Digital Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.13.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $814.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.62 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,584,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 1,305,057 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,780,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,446 shares of the company's stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 647,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,771,312 shares of the company's stock worth $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 637,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company's stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

