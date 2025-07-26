Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCMLY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Holcim to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Holcim from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Holcim in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Get Holcim alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCMLY

Holcim Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Holcim has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6922 per share. This is a boost from Holcim's previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.91%.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Holcim, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Holcim wasn't on the list.

While Holcim currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here