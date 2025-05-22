Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $255.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)'s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company's stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

