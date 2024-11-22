Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 1.1% - Here's Why

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $416.79 and last traded at $415.10. Approximately 618,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,376,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $413.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $402.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,767,449,000 after buying an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,819,679,000 after buying an additional 205,954 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

