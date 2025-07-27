Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today - July 27th

Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's Companies are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail building materials, tools and services for home renovation, repair and maintenance. Examples include retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s as well as manufacturers of lumber, fixtures and appliances. Their performance often tracks housing market trends and consumer spending on residential upgrades. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,539. The business's fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $777.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.17. 2,220,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.59 and a 200 day moving average of $373.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.83. 2,053,515 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,350. The stock's 50-day moving average is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average is $232.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe's Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

