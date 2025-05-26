Home Improvement Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 26th

Walmart, Home Depot, and Target are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services for home renovation, maintenance and enhancement. These companies include retailers of building materials, tools and appliances as well as manufacturers of paint, hardware and fixtures. Investors monitor these stocks to gauge consumer spending trends in housing and do-it-yourself projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,664,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. Walmart has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.17. 3,114,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,641. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $359.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

