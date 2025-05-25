Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Now - May 25th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's Companies, and Fifth Third Bancorp are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that supply products and services for renovating, repairing and maintaining residential properties. They include large retail chains (like home-improvement superstores), building-materials manufacturers, tool and equipment producers, and specialized service providers. Investors often watch these stocks as a gauge of consumer spending on housing and overall home-maintenance trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. Walmart has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,114,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,641. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.19.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,371,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,003. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.08. 2,958,407 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,358. Lowe's Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

