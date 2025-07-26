Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today - July 26th

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, Target, and Allegion are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used for home renovation, maintenance and remodeling. This sector includes home‐improvement retailers, building‐material suppliers, tool and appliance manufacturers, and home décor vendors. Their performance typically tracks housing‐market activity, consumer confidence and interest‐rate trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.45. 12,845,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,524,539. The firm has a market cap of $777.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,543. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.93. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.83. 2,053,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,350. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe's Companies has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average is $232.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,651. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

ALLE traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.47. 1,446,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. Allegion has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $166.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here