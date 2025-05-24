Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Honda Motor alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,984 shares of the company's stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 41.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100,330 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honda Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honda Motor wasn't on the list.

While Honda Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here