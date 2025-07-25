Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Trading Up 4.7% - What's Next?

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST - Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 894,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,559,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Get Honest alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNST

Honest Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 million, a P/E ratio of -241.75 and a beta of 2.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honest

In related news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $57,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 421,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,240,241.36. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 98,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $526,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,098,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,483,067.72. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $881,662. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at $10,554,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Honest by 589.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,397,636 shares of the company's stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honest by 98.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,073,471 shares of the company's stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honest by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,369 shares of the company's stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honest by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,868 shares of the company's stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,040 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honest wasn't on the list.

While Honest currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here