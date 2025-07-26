Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.450-10.650 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HON traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.24. 5,645,057 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.99.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

