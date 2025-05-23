Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dan Newhouse

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. NASDAQ: HON. In a filing disclosed on May 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Honeywell International stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "EDWARD JONES IRA" account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Moody's NYSE: MCO on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dollar General NYSE: DG on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lowe's Companies NYSE: LOW on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK on 4/11/2025.

on 4/11/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO on 4/11/2025.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,778. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.57.

About Representative Newhouse

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Click here to see Newhouse's key votes in Congress. Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013. Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

