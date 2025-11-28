Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Get Hong Kong & China Gas alerts: Sign Up

Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Down 0.6%

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Free Report ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8813, but opened at $0.8207. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.8755, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 411.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Hong Kong & China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hong Kong & China Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hong Kong & China Gas wasn't on the list.

While Hong Kong & China Gas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here