Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Hong Kong & China Gas logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The stock gapped down on Friday, opening at $0.8207 versus a prior close of $0.8813 and last trading around $0.8755 on light volume (1,300 shares), roughly down 0.6%.
  • The company recently paid a $0.0123 per-share dividend (record Sept 3, paid Sept 22, ex-dividend Sept 2), which the article reports as a 411.0% yield.
  • Institutional investor Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake by 26.9%, adding 27,860 shares to hold 131,441 shares worth approximately $107,000.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8813, but opened at $0.8207. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.8755, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 411.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Hong Kong & China Gas

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hong Kong & China Gas Right Now?

Before you consider Hong Kong & China Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hong Kong & China Gas wasn't on the list.

While Hong Kong & China Gas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines