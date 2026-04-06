Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Brean Capital upgraded Hope Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.25.

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Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

HOPE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 105,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,344. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business had revenue of $145.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 31,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $387,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,335,999 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,089,000 after buying an additional 303,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $69,683,000 after buying an additional 209,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,195,059 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 188,182 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,838,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,972,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 835,814 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company's principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

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