Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Hormel Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

