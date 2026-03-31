Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.4286.

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Several analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,115,000 after buying an additional 383,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,056,000 after acquiring an additional 493,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,710,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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