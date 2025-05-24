Hotel Stocks To Consider - May 24th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Marriott International are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. Their market value and dividend prospects are closely tied to travel demand, occupancy rates and broader economic cycles. Investors buy hotel stocks to gain exposure to the hospitality sector’s revenues from room bookings, food and beverage services and related guest experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $9.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,332.80. 152,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,081. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,379.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $4,824.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4,898.05.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 15,872,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,862,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.70. 1,270,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,611. The business's 50 day moving average is $241.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

