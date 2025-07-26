Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.4%

HWDN opened at GBX 913.21 ($12.27) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 647.10 ($8.70) and a one year high of GBX 982.50 ($13.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 849.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 796.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 824 ($11.07) to GBX 884 ($11.88) and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 855 ($11.49) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.10) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 28,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £250,123.40 ($336,142.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $25,056,538. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens. Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium. Howdens only sells to the trade - they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

