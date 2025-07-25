Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.90, but opened at $126.87. Hoya shares last traded at $126.87, with a volume of 1,091 shares trading hands.

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Hoya from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Hoya Trading Down 0.8%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

