HSBC Has Lowered Expectations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $388.00 to $379.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the software company's stock. HSBC's price objective points to a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $393.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $366.16.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $301.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 130,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,656. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $306.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,491. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

