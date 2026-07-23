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Hub Group (HUBG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Hub Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hub Group is scheduled to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, with analysts expecting $0.2305 per share in earnings and $934.30 million in revenue.
  • The stock has been relatively close to its highs, recently trading around $50.83, near its 52-week high of $53.26, and the company now has a market cap of about $3.11 billion.
  • Investor attention is being pressured by class action lawsuits alleging financial statement errors or restatements, which could increase legal and accounting risk ahead of the earnings release.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.2305 per share and revenue of $934.30 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.2%

HUBG opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Hub Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,098,160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $174,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,588,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $90,253,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 138.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,461 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 661,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBG

Hub Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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