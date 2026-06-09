Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Hubbell Inc NYSE: HUBB. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hubbell stock on May 14th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Hubbell Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $485.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.29 and a 200-day moving average of $483.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $380.86 and a 1-year high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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