Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Hudson Pacific Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hudson Pacific Properties shares gapped down (prior close $1.96, opened $1.89, last ~$1.975 with ~167,717 shares) and will undergo a 1-for-7 reverse split effective Dec. 1 (shares adjusted after the Nov. 28 close).
  • Multiple analysts have cut price targets (examples: Jefferies to $2.40, Wells Fargo to $2.60, Citigroup to $1.90), leaving a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.97.
  • The company has roughly $761M market cap and a negative P/E and margins despite beating Q3 EPS estimates ($0.04 vs. $0.02); Q4 2025 guidance is $0.01–$0.05 and analysts expect about 0.45 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Interested in Hudson Pacific Properties? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.89. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $1.9750, with a volume of 167,717 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.10 to $2.60 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.90 to $1.90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.75 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 1st. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 28th.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company's stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

