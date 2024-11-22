Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang Sells 20,323 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 20,323 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $616,803.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,610.20. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,782,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,013. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 36,138 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Northland Securities raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

