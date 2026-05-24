Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.0714.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Key Hyatt Hotels News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for Hyatt Hotels NYSE: H .

Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for . Positive Sentiment: Travel articles about Hyatt’s new award charts say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Article Title

Travel articles about Hyatt’s say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted eight hotels that became cheaper under Hyatt’s new award chart , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Article Title

Another report highlighted , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Neutral Sentiment: Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook.

Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut some near-term EPS estimates, including Q2 2026 and Q1 2027, suggesting analysts still see execution risk in the next few quarters.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE H opened at $174.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -497.63 and a beta of 1.33. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $124.82 and a one year high of $180.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,267.60. This trade represents a 42.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,136. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,916 shares of company stock worth $37,413,506. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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