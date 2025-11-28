Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.2740, with a volume of 365020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYMC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 18.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 9,344,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $39,995,333.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 17,535,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,052,059.84. The trade was a 114.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,957.30. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,034,704 shares of company stock valued at $98,720,333. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth about $136,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 459,896 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company's stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

