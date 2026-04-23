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Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
NuScale Power logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged NuScale Power (SMR), CF Industries (CF), and Plug Power (PLUG) as the three hydrogen stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • They cover different parts of the hydrogen value chain: NuScale provides small modular nuclear reactors that can supply heat for hydrogen production, CF Industries produces ammonia and other hydrogen/nitrogen industrial products, and Plug Power offers fuel cells, hydrogen fueling, and related services.
  • Investors view these names as clean‑energy or industrial‑growth plays, but the sector carries technology, policy, and market‑adoption risks that can produce high volatility.
  • Interested in NuScale Power? Here are five stocks we like better.

NuScale Power, CF Industries, and Plug Power are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, storage, transport, equipment (e.g., electrolyzers, fuel cells) and infrastructure of hydrogen as an energy carrier. Investors view them as plays on the developing hydrogen economy—often positioned as clean-energy or industrial-growth opportunities—but they carry specific technology, policy and market-adoption risks that can drive high volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NuScale Power Right Now?

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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