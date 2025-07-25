Free Trial
Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

July 26, 2025
Hypermarcas logo with Medical background

Key Points

  • Hypermarcas shares gapped down before trading, opening at $4.45 compared to the previous close of $4.87, and last traded at $4.44, indicating a decline of 5.1%.
  • Scotiabank recently upgraded Hypermarcas stock to a "strong-buy" rating, potentially signaling positive future expectations despite the current price drop.
  • The company reported a net margin of 12.51% with revenue of $184.34 million in the latest quarter, although it posted a loss of ($0.04) EPS.
  • Hypermarcas has declared a dividend of $0.0345, with a yield of 2.81%, payable on January 8th, highlighting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.45. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 847 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Hypermarcas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Hypermarcas Stock Down 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $184.34 million during the quarter.

Hypermarcas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Hypermarcas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

