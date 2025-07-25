Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.45. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 847 shares changing hands.

Get Hypermarcas alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Hypermarcas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HYPMY

Hypermarcas Stock Down 5.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $184.34 million during the quarter.

Hypermarcas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Hypermarcas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hypermarcas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hypermarcas wasn't on the list.

While Hypermarcas currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here