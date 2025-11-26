Free Trial
Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Up 2.6% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.6% to €119.60 on Wednesday, with trading volume jumping to 24,624 shares—about a 153% increase versus the average daily volume.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day (€133.15) and 200‑day (€165.62) simple moving averages, suggesting it remains under its medium- and long-term technical trends.
  • Market cap $823.97M, P/E 27.03 and PEG 4.52; Hypoport is a technology-based financial services group operating Credit, Private Clients, Real Estate and Insurance platforms, including the EUROPACE marketplace.
Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ - Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €121.20 and last traded at €119.60. Approximately 24,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €116.60.

Hypoport Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is €133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €165.62. The firm has a market cap of $823.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

