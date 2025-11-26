Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Up 2.6% - Still a Buy?

Get Hypoport alerts: Sign Up

Hypoport Stock Performance

Shares of Hypoport SE ( ETR:HYQ Get Free Report ) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €121.20 and last traded at €119.60. Approximately 24,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €116.60.

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is €133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €165.62. The firm has a market cap of $823.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

