ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

IBN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $31.24. 2,746,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,229. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 24.91%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,407,725 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,439,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222,098 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,453,980 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,844,356,000 after buying an additional 840,619 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3,336.5% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 26,159,740 shares of the bank's stock worth $829,941,000 after buying an additional 25,398,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,407,285 shares of the bank's stock worth $707,602,000 after buying an additional 928,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,972,921 shares of the bank's stock valued at $573,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,152 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

