ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 2073893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICICI Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 1.7%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1,253.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company's stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Featured Stories

