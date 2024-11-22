IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.81 and last traded at $119.81, with a volume of 9329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.83.

IDACORP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from IDACORP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,411 shares of the energy company's stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

