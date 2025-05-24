IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $217,658,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,274 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,182,000 after buying an additional 450,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $767,421,000 after buying an additional 277,964 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $49,815,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm's 50 day moving average is $176.87 and its 200 day moving average is $199.58. IDEX has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. IDEX's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

