IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $551.10 and last traded at $549.75, with a volume of 313177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $540.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $560.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $524.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.15.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Conning Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 92,637 shares of the company's stock worth $49,685,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company's stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 977 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

