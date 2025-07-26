IG Group (LON:IGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IG Group (LON:IGG - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 114.10 ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IG Group had a net margin of 58.42% and a return on equity of 30.53%.

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 1,128.28 ($15.16) on Friday. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 860 ($11.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,148 ($15.43). The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,083.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,027.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04.

IGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 782 ($10.51) to GBX 1,099 ($14.77) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.94) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,412.80 ($18.99).

IG Group LSEG: IGG is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades, the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the needs of its retail and institutional clients.

