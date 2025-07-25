IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Misbah Tahir Sells 8,741 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS - Get Free Report) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 8,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $11,101.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,977.47. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Misbah Tahir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Misbah Tahir sold 1,522 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $1,826.40.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 108,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,417.79% and a negative return on equity of 317.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGMS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanofi bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $8,792,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,843 shares of the company's stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,133 shares of the company's stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company's stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IGM Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IGM Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While IGM Biosciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here