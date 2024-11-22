IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.51. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 62,293 shares trading hands.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IGM Biosciences from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.23 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 7,534.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,902 shares of company stock worth $68,109 in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company's stock worth $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IGM Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IGM Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While IGM Biosciences currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here