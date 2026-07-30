IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.5350, with a volume of 2165066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IMAX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on IMAX from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.36.

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IMAX Stock Up 2.6%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. IMAX had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $102.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IMAX Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 261,059 shares of the company's stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in IMAX by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,286 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IMAX by 31.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,174 shares of the company's stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IMAX by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 362,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

Further Reading

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