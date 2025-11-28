ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.30. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.3750, with a volume of 7,791,396 shares.

Get ImmunityBio alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Stock Up 12.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.29.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,152,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 53.7% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,297,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company's stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ImmunityBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ImmunityBio wasn't on the list.

While ImmunityBio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here