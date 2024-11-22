Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Sells $106,228.30 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $106,228.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,428,251.05. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,174 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $106,228.30.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,271 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $94,172.09.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 5,162 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $152,588.72.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. 506,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. FMR LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,537,571 shares of the company's stock worth $357,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,688 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 57.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,678,000 after buying an additional 1,232,909 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 163.7% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,225,410 shares of the company's stock worth $34,936,000 after buying an additional 760,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,314,000 after acquiring an additional 650,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.10.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

