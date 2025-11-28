IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Up 7.1% - What's Next?

Get IMPACT Silver alerts: Sign Up

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

IMPACT Silver Corp. ( CVE:IPT Get Free Report )'s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 4,081,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 767,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$96.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

