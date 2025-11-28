Free Trial
IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Up 7.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
IMPACT Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 7.1% to a mid-day high of C$0.32 (last C$0.30) on heavy trading — about 4,081,880 shares traded, a roughly 432% increase versus the average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$96.54 million, a negative PE (‑30.00), debt-to-equity of 0.48 and strong short-term liquidity (quick ratio 7.14), with 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages near C$0.27 and C$0.29.
  • IMPACT Silver is a Mexico-focused miner producing silver, lead, zinc and gold, holding interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District totaling about 211 km².
  Interested in IMPACT Silver?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 4,081,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 767,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$96.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

