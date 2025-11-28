Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.73 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 118856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Get Imperial Metals alerts: Sign Up

Imperial Metals Trading Up 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$168.75 million during the quarter. Imperial Metals had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Imperial Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Imperial Metals wasn't on the list.

While Imperial Metals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here