Free Trial
→ This makes me furious (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Strong Sell" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Imperial Oil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts have assigned Imperial Oil an average recommendation of "Strong Sell" (5 sell, 4 hold) with a mean 1‑year price target of C$124.18, well below the stock's recent price of about C$180.63.
  • Imperial raised its quarterly dividend to $0.87 (annualized $3.48) for a yield of roughly 1.9%, with an ex‑dividend date of March 5 and payment scheduled for April 1.
  • In the latest quarter the company reported EPS of C$1.97 on revenue of C$11.28 billion, and it trades at a P/E of about 27.9 with a market cap near C$87.4 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: IMO have been assigned an average recommendation of "Strong Sell" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$124.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$107.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Imperial Oil from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$180.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The company's 50 day moving average is C$159.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.57. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$82.98 and a 12-month high of C$185.13.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: IMO last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Imperial Oil Right Now?

Before you consider Imperial Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Imperial Oil wasn't on the list.

While Imperial Oil currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here‘s How to Profit Now
AI Just Made Drones Smarter | Here's How to Profit Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines