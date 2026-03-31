Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Strong Sell" from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: IMO have been assigned an average recommendation of "Strong Sell" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$124.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$107.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Imperial Oil from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$180.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The company's 50 day moving average is C$159.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.57. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$82.98 and a 12-month high of C$185.13.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: IMO last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Oil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

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