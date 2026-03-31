Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$212.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: IMO had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. UBS Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$107.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Imperial Oil from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a C$116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$120.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of C$130.82.

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Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO traded down C$1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$179.26. 505,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,784. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$82.98 and a one year high of C$185.13. The firm has a market cap of C$86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$159.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.57.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO - Get Free Report) NYSEMKT: IMO last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil is one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

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