Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 46,110 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 46,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $7,734,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,675,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $281,011,990.59. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 31,952 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $5,093,787.84.

On Friday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,046 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.10, for a total value of $472,434.60.

On Thursday, November 20th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 8,081 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,263,221.92.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,772 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $589,563.60.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $4,668,900.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,246 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $1,012,851.36.

On Thursday, November 6th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 23,157 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $3,981,846.15.

On Monday, November 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $305,641.13.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. 520,735 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,716. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $247.06. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -392.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The firm had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Impinj's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Impinj from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Impinj by 1.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 90.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

