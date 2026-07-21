Incyte (INCY) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $1.4588 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 26.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16. Incyte has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 264.5% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,498,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Incyte by 6,586.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,072,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,930,000 after buying an additional 1,056,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3,406.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 739,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $73,028,000 after buying an additional 718,294 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,610,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $109,687,000 after buying an additional 556,243 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 9,739.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $38,011,000 after acquiring an additional 552,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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