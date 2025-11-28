Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $27.04. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISMAY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Indra Sistemas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Indra Sistemas to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Indra Sistemas has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Indra Sistemas Trading Up 3.9%

The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

