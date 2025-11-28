Free Trial
Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Indra Sistemas logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Indra Sistemas gapped up, opening at $27.04 from a prior close of $25.61 and last quoted at $27.04 on light volume (129 shares).
  • Analyst activity has turned positive, with Berenberg upgrading to a "strong-buy" and Oddo Bhf to "neutral"; MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Buy (three Strong Buy, two Hold).
  • Latest quarter showed EPS of $0.26 on $1.36 billion in revenue, with a 29.73% ROE and 7.65% net margin; the company has a $9.55 billion market cap and a P/E of 22.92.
  • Five stocks we like better than Indra Sistemas.

Shares of Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $27.04. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISMAY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Indra Sistemas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Indra Sistemas to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Indra Sistemas has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Indra Sistemas Trading Up 3.9%

The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.65%.

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Free Report)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

